Schubert & Co Has $654,000 Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Schubert & Co cut its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Schubert & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.22. 159,252 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.94.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

