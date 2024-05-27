Sapphire Trading 16.1% Higher This Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 27th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $7.45 million and $1,742.04 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.90 or 0.05622099 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00054838 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011254 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00015679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00017763 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00012297 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,763,077,199 coins and its circulating supply is 1,742,639,776 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

