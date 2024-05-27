Sapphire Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,334.31 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $6.92 million and approximately $1,334.31 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.32 or 0.05689134 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00054082 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011459 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00016142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00017637 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00012307 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,762,558,799 coins and its circulating supply is 1,742,070,976 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

