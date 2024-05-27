Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

NYSE IOT opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.76. Samsara has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $42.28.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 72,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $2,798,733.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,191.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $308,187.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,584,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,642,033.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 72,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $2,798,733.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,191.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,837,779 shares of company stock valued at $66,507,854 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Samsara by 40.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after buying an additional 254,473 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,878,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $854,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Samsara by 608.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 640,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Samsara by 54.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 105,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 37,316 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

