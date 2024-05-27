Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBRK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $33.56 on Monday. Rubrik has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

