Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Roadzen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDZN opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Roadzen has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roadzen stock. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,090,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,059,000. Roadzen accounts for 2.9% of Meteora Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Meteora Capital LLC owned about 16.36% of Roadzen at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roadzen Company Profile

Roadzen, Inc, an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities.

