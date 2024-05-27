Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,041,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 240,887 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International accounts for approximately 3.3% of JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $552,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 104,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of QSR stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,873. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day moving average is $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

