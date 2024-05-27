Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Primo Water (PRMW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Primo Water (NYSE: PRMW) recently:

  • 5/20/2024 – Primo Water had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 5/17/2024 – Primo Water was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 5/11/2024 – Primo Water was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 5/10/2024 – Primo Water had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 5/3/2024 – Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 5/2/2024 – Primo Water had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 4/27/2024 – Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 4/3/2024 – Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Primo Water Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:PRMW traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.65. 1,025,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,989. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.11.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMWGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $438.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.93 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 471.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 66,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 54,569 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 619,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after buying an additional 390,611 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Primo Water by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 203,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter worth about $235,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

