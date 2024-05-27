Reach plc (LON:RCH) Insider Sells £24,677.64 in Stock

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) insider Darren Fisher sold 31,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.99), for a total value of £24,677.64 ($31,364.57).

Reach Trading Up 2.5 %

LON:RCH opened at GBX 79.30 ($1.01) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 75.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 71.37. Reach plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58.47 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 87.25 ($1.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £252.16 million, a PE ratio of 1,132.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Reach Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a GBX 4.46 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.88. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Reach’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Reach Company Profile

Reach plc operates as a national and regional commercial news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including Mirror, Express, Daily Star, Daily Record, Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo, Irish Star, OK! magazine, WalesOnline, MyLondon, and Curiously, as well as HullLive, edinburghlive, LeicestershireLive, CorkBeo, ChronicleLive, ECHO, TeessideLive, DevonLive, YorkshireLive, football.london, BirminghamLive, new, BristolLive, and Belfastlive.

