Raymond James Increases Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$34.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ERO. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$30.75.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERO
Ero Copper Trading Up 3.0 %
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.15. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of C$142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.2548878 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Ero Copper
In related news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.45, for a total value of C$147,232.50. Insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ero Copper
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.