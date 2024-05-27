Radio Caca (RACA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $97.40 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $97.40 million and approximately $11.50 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,928,721,779 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars.

