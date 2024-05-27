QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Receives $59.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on QDEL shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $42.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.17. QuidelOrtho has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average of $56.44.
QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.
