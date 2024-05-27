QUASA Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $198,632.84 and approximately $1,811.39 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011208 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001371 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,755.21 or 0.99371486 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011418 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.78 or 0.00118194 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003718 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00150483 USD and is down -6.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $341.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

