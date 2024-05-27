Quantitative Strategies Inc. Sells 250 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Quantitative Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 0.4% of Quantitative Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Quantitative Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.70. The company had a trading volume of 927,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,157. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $88.33 and a 12-month high of $112.49.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.