Quantitative Strategies Inc. Has $32.44 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Quantitative Strategies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 19.7% of Quantitative Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Quantitative Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $32,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.42. 400,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,272. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.16.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

