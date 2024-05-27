Quantitative Strategies Inc. Has $228,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Quantitative Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.1% of Quantitative Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Quantitative Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.88 on Friday, hitting $355.46. 938,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,046. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $259.00 and a 1 year high of $357.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $341.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.38. The company has a market cap of $122.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

