QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 5.6% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $112,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Peoples Bank OH bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $110,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $110,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,074 shares of company stock worth $12,258,386. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $8.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.36. 13,809,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,749,592. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.49. The stock has a market cap of $234.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $211.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.