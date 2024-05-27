QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 5.6% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $112,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Peoples Bank OH bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $110,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $110,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,074 shares of company stock worth $12,258,386. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
QUALCOMM Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $8.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.36. 13,809,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,749,592. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.49. The stock has a market cap of $234.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $211.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
QUALCOMM Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
See Also
