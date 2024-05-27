QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 439.25 ($5.58).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Research Report on QinetiQ Group
QinetiQ Group Price Performance
QinetiQ Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a GBX 5.65 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.
QinetiQ Group Company Profile
QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than QinetiQ Group
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.