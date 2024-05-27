Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (PSA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on June 4th

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2214 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Purpose High Interest Savings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Price Performance

Shares of TSE:PSA traded up 0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting 50.21. 197,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,420. Purpose High Interest Savings Fund has a 52-week low of 50.00 and a 52-week high of 50.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 50.11.

