PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

PRA Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $855.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 1.47.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.24. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $255.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PRA Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vikram A. Atal sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $142,193.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PRA Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 3rd quarter worth $432,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 415,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

