Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) & DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Financial Contrast

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report) and DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and DRDGOLD’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$5.66 million ($0.06) -29.17 DRDGOLD $309.85 million 2.46 $72.27 million N/A N/A

DRDGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Platinum Group Metals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Group Metals N/A -10.96% -10.51% DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and DRDGOLD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

16.3% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.7% of DRDGOLD shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DRDGOLD has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Platinum Group Metals and DRDGOLD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A DRDGOLD 0 0 1 0 3.00

DRDGOLD has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 76.14%. Given DRDGOLD’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DRDGOLD is more favorable than Platinum Group Metals.

Summary

DRDGOLD beats Platinum Group Metals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Platinum Group Metals

(Get Free Report)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About DRDGOLD

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. DRDGOLD Limited is a subsidiary of Sibanye Gold Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.