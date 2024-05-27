Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Position Increased by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,722,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291,854 shares during the period. Pinterest comprises approximately 3.5% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of Pinterest worth $63,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Pinterest by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $81,711.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $81,711.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,979.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,405 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,142. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.34.

Pinterest stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $41.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,335,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,010,225. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.10. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.34, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

