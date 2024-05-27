Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.39. The stock had a trading volume of 216,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,284. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $273.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

