Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 782,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,516,000 after buying an additional 16,069 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 86,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 24,732 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,166,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 70,000.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 701,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,182,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,589,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,365,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.92. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

