Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WOOF. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.85 to $1.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.09.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 73.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,988 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,208,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,554 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,066,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 652,080 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,362,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

