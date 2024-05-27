Peak Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.2 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $584.05. The company had a trading volume of 883,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,020. The firm has a market cap of $222.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $576.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $548.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,486,980. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

