PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 11.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 892,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 90,157 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in PayPal by 21.8% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 25,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $61.64. 8,176,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,707,337. The firm has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

