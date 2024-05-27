Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 470 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,407 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $77,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 24.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 147.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.41.

Intuit Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $55.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $606.99. 4,252,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,255. The stock has a market cap of $169.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $634.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $622.12. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $400.22 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

