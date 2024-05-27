Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 438 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 496,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,930,000 after buying an additional 90,926 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,821,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $946,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.78.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.6 %

ITW traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.07. 997,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,878. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

