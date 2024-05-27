Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 272 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 38,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 305,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

ROP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $544.66. The stock had a trading volume of 369,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,717. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.06 and a 1-year high of $565.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

