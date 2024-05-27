Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 242,073 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 242,073 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of Ready Capital worth $10,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Ready Capital by 10.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Ready Capital by 15.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ready Capital by 23.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 938,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $232.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 74.53%.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,967.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ready Capital news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,967.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 83,099 shares in the company, valued at $718,806.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,150 shares of company stock valued at $148,280. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

