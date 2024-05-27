Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,105 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,137 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $17,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.36, for a total transaction of $4,490,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,341,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,811,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.36, for a total value of $4,490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,341,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,811,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 618,870 shares of company stock worth $179,639,684 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.94.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM traded down $6.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $272.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,325,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342,770. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.94 and a 200 day moving average of $275.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $263.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

