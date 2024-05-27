Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 566,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,822 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $9,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Coupang by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 145,524,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,843,034 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Coupang by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,836,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,212,000 after purchasing an additional 381,964 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth $250,714,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coupang by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,823,000 after purchasing an additional 709,867 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coupang by 104,032.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,944,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933,789 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

In related news, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 394,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 6,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $148,815.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,900.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 394,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,366,772 shares of company stock worth $633,713,096 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coupang stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,203,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,826,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.13. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.75.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

