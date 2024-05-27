Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 481.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,732 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.7% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $224,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IVV traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $532.15. 1,921,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $535.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $518.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.21.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

