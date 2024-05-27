Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,238 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,846 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,253 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $250,488,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,796,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.85. 1,737,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.05.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.