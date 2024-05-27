Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $37,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 270.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.19 on Monday, reaching $222.59. 315,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,204. The company has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.69.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.