Parallel Advisors LLC Has $9.97 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $181.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,243. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $184.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.19 and its 200 day moving average is $173.88. The firm has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

