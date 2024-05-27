Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,646,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,219,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,953,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,564,000 after buying an additional 600,804 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 824,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,662,000 after buying an additional 562,259 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27,671.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,605,000 after buying an additional 477,602 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC reduced their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.5 %

Zoetis stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,893,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,681. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

