Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 14,346 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,906,234. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2919 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.