Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $323.11 and last traded at $321.60. 4,714,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 5,162,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $311.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.39.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.56. The company has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at $46,659,063. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,659,063. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 278,326 shares of company stock worth $80,147,130. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,995 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,103 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,155 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $16,213,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

