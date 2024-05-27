Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC Sells 32,641 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,859,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 27.8% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $278,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTV traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $160.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,259. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.66 and a 200-day moving average of $153.05.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

