Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,100.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Argus increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,177.00 to $1,288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,123.49.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $1,064.69 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $366.35 and a 1 year high of $1,064.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $893.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $706.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.94%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,278 shares of company stock worth $40,710,498 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

