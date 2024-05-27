OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. OpGen has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $38.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OpGen

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 331,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned approximately 2.63% of OpGen at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

