NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $1,350.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,123.49.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.6 %

NVDA opened at $1,064.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $893.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $706.34. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $366.35 and a 52 week high of $1,064.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Shares of NVIDIA are going to split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 23.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,278 shares of company stock valued at $40,710,498. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.