NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $1,250.00 at Craig Hallum

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $850.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 17th. CICC Research assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,123.49.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $1,064.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.53. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $366.35 and a 52-week high of $1,064.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $893.19 and its 200-day moving average is $706.34.

NVIDIA’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 23.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,278 shares of company stock valued at $40,710,498. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 339,828 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,055,000 after buying an additional 25,930 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 226,867 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $204,988,000 after acquiring an additional 117,384 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 193.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 680,591 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $614,955,000 after purchasing an additional 448,841 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 67.6% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodds Wealth LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

