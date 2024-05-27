NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $1,288.00 at Truist Financial

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $1,177.00 to $1,288.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,123.49.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $1,064.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $893.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $706.34. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $366.35 and a twelve month high of $1,064.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.53.

NVIDIA shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 23.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.94%.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,278 shares of company stock valued at $40,710,498 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.2% in the third quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,621,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

