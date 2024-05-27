NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $1,200.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $910.00 to $1,085.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,123.49.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.6 %

NVDA opened at $1,064.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $893.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $706.34. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $366.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.75.

NVIDIA shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.94%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,278 shares of company stock worth $40,710,498. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in NVIDIA by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,961,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,639,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

