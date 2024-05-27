Node AI (GPU) One Day Trading Volume Tops $814,614.54

Node AI (GPU) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Node AI token can now be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00001861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Node AI has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Node AI has a market capitalization of $114.43 million and approximately $814,614.54 worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Node AI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Node AI

Node AI launched on December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 99,662,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,036,090 tokens. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth. The official website for Node AI is nodeai.app.

Node AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 99,662,806.22722389 with 94,913,631.54553846 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 1.34850286 USD and is up 6.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,271,478.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Node AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Node AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Node AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.