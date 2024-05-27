NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $7.83 on Major Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion and approximately $475.93 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $7.83 or 0.00011267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00054985 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00017737 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00012491 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,192,741,339 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,903,996 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,192,648,768 with 1,079,720,748 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.84926121 USD and is down -3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 410 active market(s) with $379,970,344.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

