Ndwm LLC Takes $595,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Ndwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Ndwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IWN traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.17. 728,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,451. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $159.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.93 and its 200 day moving average is $150.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

